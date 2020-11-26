Improve your crappy TV speakers with the Sonos Beam sound bar for $299 on Black Friday

The Sonos Beam Smart TV sound bar has dropped to $299 at Amazon in both black and white. That’s $100 off its regular price and the first real discount on this version of the Beam since it was released earlier this year.

This price drop is part of a larger Sonos Black Friday sale that includes devices like the Sonos Move we shared earlier today. The Beam is a sound bar and as such it pairs really well with a subwoofer if you need some chest-thumping bass with your sound. Lucky for you, the 3rd-generation Sonos Sub is being discounted for Black Friday as well. You can get it for $100 off its regular price at $599 or just get the 3.1 Surround Sound set that includes both the Sonos Beam and the Sonos Sub for $898, which is the discounted price you’d get for buying them individually.

It’s smart, compact, and designed with high-definition audio in mind. Fill your room with great music from your TV, your mobile device, or the radio. Controlled with the remote, the Sonos app, or even the built-in Alexa voice control. $299.00 $399.00 $100 off

Did you get a fancy new 4K TV for Black Friday? Are you sitting there watching that amazing image quality while listening to the crappy default audio coming from the TV’s 0.5-watt speakers? Get some 4K sound for your 4K image. The Beam is smart, compact, and designed to do so much more than just upgrade your TV.

First of all, you get that beautiful Sonos high-definition audio. Rich, detailed sound that can fill an entire room. That’s especially true if you pair it with the Sonos Sub for some great surround sound and chest-thumping bass.

Second, the Beam is incredibly easy to set up. It takes just minutes to go from receiving your new package to listening to your favorite music. It has just two cords and an automatic remote detection.

You’ll also be able to connect to the Beam in a hundred different ways. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. You can control it with the free Sonos app. Connect it to your smart home and use your voice to control it with Amazon Alexa. It’s so easy to use you’re going to love it.