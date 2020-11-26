Hulu’s Black Friday offer gives customers 12 months of streaming for under $25

All the best Black Friday deals are beginning to go live now that Thanksgiving is finally here, though one that really rises above the rest this year comes courtesy of Hulu. Similar to an offer only available during last year’s Cyber Monday sale, Hulu is giving customers a chance to sign up and score a year of service at an amazing low price.
Normally, Hulu’s base tier is priced at $5.99 per month, though thanks to this year’s Black Friday sale, new and eligible returning customers can sign up for just $1.99 monthly and lock in that price for 12 months! This limited time offer means you’ll be paying just $24 for an entire year of access to Hulu and saving nearly $50 during that period. Hulu gives you the ability to cancel your subscription at any time with no penalty, so if you find you’re no longer using your membership, you can end the subscription prematurely. This deal ends November 30, so be sure to sign up soon!
Your subscription to Hulu unlocks access to a massive library of hit shows, popular movies, and original content that can only be found streaming on Hulu. Subscribers can watch seasons of shows like Family Guy, Law & Order: SVU, and Golden Girls, newer films like Trolls World Tour, and Hulu Originals like PEN15, Little Fires Everywhere, Veronica Mars, Ramy, Animaniacs, and The Handmaid’s Tale.
One of the best parts about Hulu is the ability to watch wherever you go. Hulu is available as an app on Android and iOS devices, smart TVs, select smart home devices, and even the Nintendo Switch. You can access the service via the Hulu website as well.
This Black Friday deal is only available for Hulu’s base plan. Then again, another option at Hulu lets you bundle Disney+ and ESPN+ with the service for just $12.99 per month. If you’re looking for more ways to save this week, be sure to check out our guide to 2020’s best Black Friday deals.
