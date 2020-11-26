Hugh Grant Finds Touching Food Repulsive

WENN

The ‘Notting Hill’ actor talks about the new hobby he took up during the coronavirus lockdown after he and wife were forced to quarantine due to mild Covid-19 symptoms.

Actor Hugh Grant is struggling with his new cooking hobby – because he finds the idea of touching food “disgusting.”

The Brit only realised his love for life in the kitchen when he and his wife were forced into COVID-19 lockdown with a mild case of the coronavirus.

He tells “Live with Kelly and Ryan“, “It was a mild flu and then this weird thing where you lose your taste, but it was lockdown and I was doing the cooking for the first time in 30 years – and none of my food tastes of anything anyway, so we didn’t notice that we didn’t have any taste for days and days.”

Hugh’s dinners were “mainly baked potatoes” and things didn’t go well when he tried to get more adventurous.

“I did have a go at a chicken and it came out very badly wrong,” he cringes, insisting he’s pressing on.

“I like being in the kitchen now. I like to put on an apron, I like the glass of wine,” he beams. “I don’t mind tossing, frying the onions a bit, that’s fine.”

But he’d rather not serve up his culinary efforts. “I don’t like touching food,” the “Notting Hill” star adds. “It’s disgusting.”

In a separate occasion, Hugh Grant said he found parenting exhausting. The father of five admitted to signing up to star in his new TV drama “The Undoing” because he needed to get away from his children.

“I did this job partly to get away from my young children as they are exhausting at my age,” he claimed. “I thought it would be great to have a break but every time I arrived in New York I missed them so badly I was a mess.”