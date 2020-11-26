Hitmaka Says He Offered Noreaga Money Not To Publish Naturi Naughton Interview Remarks

Hitmaka is remorseful after his Drink Champs interview, where he claimed that he once slept with Power actress Naturi Naughton went viral.

He says he tried to pay Noreaga not to post it:

“Nah see um after I did it, I don’t know if y’all’s in tune or whatever like I went live with Fat Joe like I literally hit Nore like ‘Yo I don’t want this out I don’t want it to come out please edit it, I will pay for whatever with the interview, however it cost or whatever like i’ll take care of it,'” he told Angela Yee.

He said Noreaga went ahead and published the full interview.

“Like I felt bad about the fact you know what I’m saying after the fact — but I mean you know that it is my truth, like you know what i’m saying but I didn’t want it to come out like that and I knew they was going to clip it up and make it like a thing like that and I asked them not to but they did it anyway.”