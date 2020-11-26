Hitmaka Says He Offered Noreaga Money Not To Publish Naturi Naughton Interview Remarks

Bradley Lamb
Hitmaka is remorseful after his Drink Champs interview, where he claimed that he once slept with Power actress Naturi Naughton went viral.

He says he tried to pay Noreaga not to post it:

“Nah see um after I did it, I don’t know if y’all’s in tune or whatever like I went live with Fat Joe like I literally hit Nore like ‘Yo I don’t want this out I don’t want it to come out please edit it, I will pay for whatever with the interview, however it cost or whatever like i’ll take care of it,'” he told Angela Yee.

