Here’s How Kiara Advani Prepared For Her Role In Indoo Ki Jawaani

Kiara Advani’s Indoo ki Jawani is all set to release in theatres on December 11, 2020. The trailer of the film was released a couple of days back and it has been received well by the audience. Kiara plays a girl from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in the Abir Sengupta directorial, which revolves around her misadventures with dating apps. Since the city has a certain local lingo, the actress preferred honing her accent from the director himself instead of getting a local linguist. Abir, who makes his directorial debut with the film is well-versed with the dialect as he was a resident of the city. He used to teach Kiara during their reading sessions and she was happy to learn from him.

Talking about her experience, Kiara says, ”Abir knew exactly how he wanted Indoo to walk and talk. Since he has also written the dialogues of the film it made the process easier. We spent a couple of months before commencing shoot prepping for the character and creating a fun and quirky Indoo, Her style of talking and dialogue delivery is distinct and easily identifiable.” Well, we are super excited to catch this one on the big screen, what about you?