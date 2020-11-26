Halle Berry Responds To LisaRaye’s ‘Bad In Bed’ Remarks

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

After LisaRaye McCoy responded to critics after she was accused of bashing the Monster’s Ball actress Halle Berry — Halle responded.

LisaRaye went on air to say that she never meant to disrespect Halle.

“That disturbed me because Halle is beautiful, I don’t have a problem with Halle, I love Halle, Halle is breaking barriers for all of us, you know what I mean? So that is absolutely a no no,” she explained.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR