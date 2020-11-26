French health minister confirms vaccination could start by end of year By

© . News conference on easing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Paris
PARIS () – French Health Minister Oliver Veran confirmed on Thursday France could start rolling out COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year, stressing the need for authorities to be transparent about the process given French citizens’ high level of scepticism towards vaccinations.
During a news conference detailing how France’s second national lockdown is about to be gradually unwound, Veran said the logistical aspects of the vaccination program will be detailed next week.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.