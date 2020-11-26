France Drops Rape Investigation of Former Deputy Mayor of Paris

From the outset, Mr. Hmaïd’s accusations were expected to fall under the statute of limitations, which was 20 years at the of the alleged offense, and therefore were never likely to lead to a conviction. But French prosecutors regularly open investigations in sexual abuse cases to identify other potential victims, even if the statute of limitations may have expired.

The allegations against Mr. Girard were the first among a series of sexual abuse scandals that have rocked Paris City Hall in recent months. They are part of a broader reckoning over sex, gender and power in France that has shaken the cultural and political realms.

Mr. Girard, a power broker in politics and culture for a generation, had already been the subject of intense criticism during the summer over his links to Gabriel Matzneff, a French writer who openly promoted pedophilia for decades while benefiting from the protection of French elites. Under pressure over his connections to Mr. Matzneff, Mr. Girard resigned as deputy mayor but continued until now to sit on the Paris City Council.

Mr. Hmaïd told that he first met Mr. Girard in Tunisia in the summer of 1989 when he was 15. He said they met in Hammamet, a Tunisian resort town, where Mr. Girard hired him as a houseboy in a villa he had rented. But it was a year later, during a trip together to the United States in 1990, that Mr. Girard began abusing him sexually in Washington, Mr. Hmaïd said.

Mr. Girard denied ever engaging in any sexual relationship with Mr. Hmaïd in an interview with . But he said he had spent with the younger man and considered him a member of the family.