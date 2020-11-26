Financial institutions to boost future blockchain spending By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Deloitte: Financial institutions to boost future blockchain spending

Many financial institutions are poised to increase their blockchain spending in 2021, according to an upcoming survey from Deloitte titled “Financial Services Industry Outlooks 2020.”

Preliminary results shared with Cointelegraph indicate that 27% of the institutions surveyed expect a “slight increase in spend” for blockchain and distributed ledger technology, while 14% are expecting a large increase. A further 33% expect no change, with the remaining 27% looking to cut their expenditure slightly.