Ethiopia’s Leader Escalates Push Into Tigray, Raising Fears of Civilian Deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia said on Thursday that he had ordered a final military offensive into the capital of the northern region of Tigray, a major escalation of a weekslong conflict that rights organizations worry will lead to large civilian casualties.

The move came after Mr. Abiy pointed to the expiration of a 72-hour ultimatum for the dissident leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the governing party in the region, to surrender.

“The last peaceful gate which had remained for the T.P.L.F. clique to walk through have now been firmly closed,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

The conflict threatens to destabilize not just Ethiopia, but the entire Horn of Africa region. Hundreds of people have been reported dead in the fighting, and 40,000 refugees have crossed into neighboring Sudan, according to the United Nations. With communications down and access to the region blocked, the U.N. has also warned of fuel and food shortages in Tigray, affecting not just locals, but also tens of thousands of refugees from Eritrea who live in the region.