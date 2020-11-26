Ethereum Tumbles 22% In Rout By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Ethereum Tumbles 22% In Rout

.com – was trading at $489.43 by 03:34 (08:34 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, down 21.73% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $58.17B, or 11.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $486.25 to $577.08 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 8.1%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $22.18B or 8.62% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $471.0629 to $621.7030 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 65.61% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $16,783.7 on the .com Index, down 13.95% on the day.

was trading at $0.50143 on the .com Index, a loss of 34.39%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $322.07B or 62.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while XRP’s market cap totaled $23.36B or 4.54% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR