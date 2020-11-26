Ethereum Tumbles 20% In Selloff By .com

Ethereum Tumbles 20% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $494.92 by 03:34 (08:34 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, down 20.38% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $58.17B, or 11.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $486.25 to $577.08 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 8.1%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $22.18B or 8.62% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $471.0629 to $621.7030 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 65.22% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $16,775.5 on the .com Index, down 11.92% on the day.

was trading at $0.49823 on the .com Index, a loss of 35.25%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $322.07B or 62.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while XRP’s market cap totaled $23.36B or 4.54% of the total cryptocurrency market value.