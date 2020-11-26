EOS Plunges 30% In Rout By .com

EOS Plunges 30% In Rout



.com – was trading at $2.8487 by 11:04 (16:04 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, down 30.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $2.7489B, or 0.54% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.8463 to $3.5262 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 10.49%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.7897B or 2.36% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.6330 to $3.8766 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 87.60% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $16,814.8 on the .com Index, down 13.71% on the day.

was trading at $503.92 on the .com Index, a loss of 17.78%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $316.9861B or 62.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $58.2357B or 11.51% of the total cryptocurrency market value.