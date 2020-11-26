Egle Therapeutics Identifies First Novel Regulatory T-cell Targets in Research Alliance with Takeda

Article content continued

“We have made great progress in our collaboration with Egle and are thrilled with the speed of which we identified our first novel Treg targets,” said Loïc Vincent, Head, Oncology Drug Discovery Unit at Takeda. “We hope to build upon this momentum in the next phase of our partnership to enable and ultimately deliver new immuno-oncology therapeutic options.”

About Egle Therapeutics

Established in early 2020, as a spin-out of Institut Curie by Luc Boblet, serial biotech entrepreneur (former co-founder and CEO of PathoQuest, and former co-founder and CEO of H-Immune sold to HifiBio Therapeutics) and Dr Eliane Piaggio, PhD, renowned immunologist in the Treg / IL-2 field (INSERM Research Director, Head of the Translational Immunotherapy Team – TransImm – at Institut Curie), Egle Therapeutics is developing first-in-class immunotherapies targeting immune suppressor regulatory T cells (Tregs) for oncology and autoimmune diseases.

The key element of Egle’s core approach is the leveraging of its translational-based target discovery engine to unveil novel therapeutic Treg targets and vectorize computationally designed resurfaced cytokines acting as antagonists or as selective Treg-agonists. Egle’s flagship program pioneers dis-engagement of tumor-infiltrating Tregs through a proprietary series of IL-2 variants featuring a unique antagonism mechanism of action.

Contacts

Luc Boblet

Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

