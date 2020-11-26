Eagles invested too much in Wentz to bench him?

Many fans have grown impatient with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, but the team isn’t close to moving in a different direction.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said it would take a “dramatic shift” for the Eagles to bench Wentz, as the organization has invested too much in him to move on.

“They are supporting him, they are sticking by him, they are coaching him, they are doing literally everything they possibly can to try to get Carson Wentz to get back to the Carson Wentz that he has been early on in his career,” Rapoport said Wednesday. “They are tied to him, they spent a lot of capital acquiring him, paying him, building around him. It is for everyone’s benefit that Carson Wentz is successful.”

Wentz’s 14 interceptions this year are the most in the league. He’s thrown for 14 touchdowns and 2,326 yards but has also been sacked 40 times.

It’s worth noting that, while the Eagles are sticking with Wentz, we may see his backup a bit more frequently anyway.