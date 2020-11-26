Dwayne Johnson Gets Fanny Pack Float in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Ad to Promotes ‘Young Rock’

Instagram

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s iconic 1990s look has become a part of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. During the Thursday, November 26 broadcast of the annual parade, NBC debuted a ticklish commercial to promote the wrestler-turned-actor’s upcoming series “Young Rock“, and it featured a recreation of his infamous fanny pack picture into one of the event’s larger-than-life balloons.

The 30-second ad saw Johnson’s balloon floating over the streets of Manhattan as “Today” show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb gave their reaction in a voiceover. “This balloon celebrates NBC’s new comedy ‘Young Rock’ which follows the wild times of Dwayne as a kid, a teen and a college footballer,” Kotb introduced, while Guthrie added, “The fanny pack alone is filled with 50,000 cubic feet of helium.”

After the commercial aired, Johnson shared his thought on the unique float via Instagram. “Never in my wildest dreams…,” he wrote on his post of the promo clip. “I’ve been a lucky SOB to have done some pretty cool shit in my career, but after seeing my @nbcyoungrock FANNY PACK FLOAT in the #MacysThanksgivingParade, this might take the cake.”

Unafraid of poking fun at himself, the 48-year-old continued, “This time in my life may represent when I had just $7bucks in my fanny pack, but at least I had enough COOL to tuck my turtleneck in and wear fake silver jewelry because it was all I could afford. And my massive plucked raised eyebrow is the stuff that dreams (and nightmares) are made of.” He concluded by stating, “Float on, kid.. you might just make it one day.”

“Young Rock” is scheduled to make its premiere on NBC in February 2021. Coming from “Fresh Off the Boat” creator Nahnatchka Khan and co-executive producer Jeff Chiang, this series will chronicle Johnson’s formative years with Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu Johnson portraying The Rock in various stage of age.

One day prior to the release of the promo, Johnson treated fans to several first looks at his upcoming series. One in particular had him explaining, “Here’s mini me hanging at our house with wrestling legend, THE JUNKYARD DOG played by @mrnatejackson. I was born into the wild, crazy and unpredictable world of pro wrestling.”

“And as a little boy, to me – these guys were REAL superheroes,” the father-of-three went on recalling his younger years. “No capes. Just big, bad ass and fun dudes. Who always showed tough love. Can’t wait for you to watch this one!”