Driver killed after striking tree off I-495 in Merrimac

AP
November 26, 2020 | 11:04 AM
MERRIMAC, Mass. (AP) — A driver was killed after leaving northbound Interstate 495 in Merrimac and striking a tree, Massachusetts state troopers said.
The driver, a 44-year-old Amesbury man, was alone in the sport utility vehicle on Wednesday night. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name wasn’t released.
The crash happened south of Exit 53 in Merrimac. Police are investigating.
Get Boston.com’s browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.
Turn on notifications