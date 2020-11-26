Drake Posts Lengthy Statement On Grammy’s Snub

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Drake fans were shocked the Canadian rapper was not nominated for a Grammy. 

He took to social media to address the issue with his fans:

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after,” he posted to Instagram Story.

