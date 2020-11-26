Drake Posts Lengthy Statement On Grammy’s Snub

Drake fans were shocked the Canadian rapper was not nominated for a Grammy.

He took to social media to address the issue with his fans:

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after,” he posted to Instagram Story.

“It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just won’t change their ways. The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way. This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up overtime and pass on to the generations to come.”

Several artists have already lashed out at the recording academy, including The Weeknd, 50 Cent and Kid Cudi.