Donald Trump Jr breaks quarantine claiming he’s COVID-free

Donald Trump Jr on Wednesday night announced he was COVID free and will spend Thanksgiving with his family, just five days after announcing he had tested positive.

He didn’t expand on why he’d been given the all-clear or if he had tested negative and it’s unclear if he was referring to his own children or his father and siblings – who are at the White House.

In an Instagram video on Wednesday night, he posed with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and their Thanksgiving spread and told fans: ‘I got cleared, happy to be healthy and we get to spend Thanksgiving the way it’s mean to to be.

‘We weren’t sure if that was going to be the case so KG and I bought enough for probably a Thanksgiving for six or seven just for us and we’re doing that today, on Wednesday, as a little extra celebration.’

In a video uploaded by Guilfoyle, he said: ‘Heading down to meet up with my family tomorrow- family the way it’s meant to be done. Really excited about that.’

In their videos, the pair showed off their turkey spread and joked it was enough for ‘six or seven people’

The CDC is advising against mixing households or travel, with COVID cases and deaths spiking to the highest level seen since May.

In a statement on Thursday, the White House said the President was spending the day ‘with immediate family’.

‘The First Family will be celebrating the day with immediate family for dinner at the White House.

‘The President and First Lady wish everyone across the country a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving,’ a spokesperson said.

On Friday night, Don Jr. took to Instagram to announce he had ‘the rona’.

It’s unclear when he contracted it. He was unphased by it and said he was ‘totally asymptomatic’.

Don Jr posted a video on his Instagram on Friday night confirming his diagnosis

Him being ‘cleared’ is reminiscent of when the President had it but refused to quarantine, claiming he had been told by doctors that he was not contagious.

The CDC advice is that anyone who contracts COVID-19 has to quarantine for 14 days to completely clear it from their system.

In their video, Don. Jr and Guilfoyle showed off their impressive spread which they said was enough to feed ‘six or seven people’.

‘We got Turkey, stuffing, ravioli – KG made enough stuffing for about 97 people,’ he joked.

Guilfoyle chimed in: ‘Strawberry rhubarb pie. Don ate part of that already.’

Signing off, Don Jr. said: ‘We hope that you guys have a wonderful Thanksgiving and just a blessed weekend.’

The couple appeared to be at Guilfoyle’s Upper East Side apartment.

In his video on Friday where he announced he was positive with the virus, Don. Jr. said he would follow all the necessary protocols.

The 42-year-old said he got tested because he was going traveling with his son, after being on the road campaigning for his father for several months.

‘Maybe it’s a false positive, maybe not,’ he said, saying he would seek more tests.