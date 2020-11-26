Diego Maradona dead Argentina rugby reaction Michael Cheika

Michael Cheika says a giant-killing Argentina will embrace the raw emotion of Diego Maradona’s death, rather than bury it, as they attempt to repeat their heroics against the All Blacks on Saturday night.

Such was his stature, Maradona’s death aged 60 on Wednesday (AEDT) was felt keenly around the entire planet, and not just in the sporting realm.

But naturally, Los Pumas were mourning more than most.

Maradona was a staunch supporter of Argentina’s rugby team and showcased his trademark passion from the stands during their run to third at the 2015 World Cup.

He embraced sweaty players in the change room and juggled Gilbert rugby balls with his magical feet – unique and joyful moments that will never be forgotten by those wearing the famous blue and white.

Diego Maradona juggles a ball during the 2015 Rugby World Cup. (Getty)

“Very sad,” Cheika, the former Wallabies coach turned Argentina assistant, told Wide World of Sports radio on Thursday night.

“He’s not just a national icon but a global icon.

“No-one will ever forget what he did at the 1986 World Cup – I’m a huge fan.

“So to be amongst the lads, they gave him a homage this morning.

“A lot of the boys weren’t even born when he was playing but his reputation is so strong that they were all pretty emotional about it.

“Having such a national icon pass away, but especially from the sporting field, they really felt it.”

Diego Maradona passes away

Argentina’s government has announced there will be three days of national mourning to mark the loss of a 1.65m wizard and sporting and cultural giant.

It will be fascinating to see what the Maradona effect is on Los Pumas.

Argentina are level on six points with Australia and New Zealand in an unpredictable Tri Nations that is well and truly up for grabs.

Cheika helped Argentina to its first ever win over the All Blacks a fortnight ago, a 25-15 stunner that left grown men in tears.

Cheika and Argentina are a a nice fit: passionate, physical, heart on sleeve.

And so there will be no edict to bottle things up as they prepare to do it all again against the All Blacks at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium.

Michael Cheika celebrates with Santiago Carreras of the Pumas after beating the All Blacks. (Getty)

“Emotion is a good thing – it’s part of who we are as people,” Cheika said.

“You’ve just got to point it in the right direction.

“I know there are a lot of theories about ‘cool as cucumbers’ but you’ve got to be who you are on the field.

“The Argentinians have really come a long way around harnessing their attitude.

“They have that emotion and that passion so it’s just about starting to point it in the right direction and play with a bit more control.

“They’re very tight.

“Every team meal, everyone’s there together – albeit closer to midnight than 6 o’clock.”

Cheika added that Argentina’s coronavirus nightmare year had only served to bond the team closer.

Argentina defeated the All Blacks in Sydney. (Getty)

“They celebrate together, suffer together,” he said.

“They’ve been in quarantine many times, between them they’ve amassed a few thousand COVID tests.

“They’ve been through a fair bit.

“New Zealand, of course, everyone will expect to win and bounce back.

“But if we stick together you don’t know what might happen.”

Cheika also indicated his interest to one day become an NRL head coach as he continues to test the waters of the rival code.

Cheika to coach Lebanon

Cheika will coach Lebanon at next year’s league World Cup after spending time with the Roosters in 2020.

“If that came along one day it’d be an awesome privilege,” Cheika said.

“It’s one of the great competitions in the world.

“It’s attritional, it’s got everything.

“But one step at a time for me.

“This is a really great challenge and privilege for me, being of Lebanese heritage.

“No thinking too far ahead.”