Devastated owner of lost puppy told ‘you’re not getting it back’ by stranger who ‘found dog’

A teen says she has been left heartbroken after her missing puppy was found, but the stranger who spotted the dog refused to give her back.

Newborn pooch, Nelly, disappeared from her owner’s garden in Aston-under-Lyne in Tameside, Greater Manchester, last Saturday.

But owner Melissa Bayliss is convinced her beloved nine-week-old Jack Russell Chihuahua Maltese cross was stolen.

Melissa, 17, claims she noticed a bin in the garden had been moved, with the only gap in the fence three-fingers wide, Manchester Evening News reports.

Heartbroken Melissa contacted the police and posted an appeal on social media to help find little Nelly.

Soon after, the teen’s mum received a strange message on Facebook from a woman she didn’t know.









The stranger send the message, then quickly deleted her account.

The message read: “I believe you have lost your puppy. On 21.11.20 approximately 1pm your puppy was found roaming around Ashton-under-Lyne.

“The puppy was found safe and due to irresponsible owners, it has left me no choice to find it a safe, caring home.

“Please count yourself lucky you have not been reported to the RSPCA.”

Melissa said she “can’t stop worrying” about Nelly.

The dog had only been with the family for a week before going missing.

“We found out that she was not in the house on Saturday just before 12pm”, Melissa said.

“I rang the police and they said we had no evidence about her being stolen, so it couldn’t be reported.

“I went around and checked my estate and everywhere.”

Melissa had taken a picture of her garden the day before the puppy went missing. She noticed that the following day, a bin had been moved into a different place.

“The only gap that she could have got through was only about three fingers wide,” Melissa added.

“I shared about her being missing on Facebook and then the woman sent my mum the message.

“I’m unsure as to whether it was a false account.

“She just sent that one message and then nothing was going through. She deleted her account and we couldn’t get in touch so we rang the police again.

“We had only had her for about a week and I can’t stop worrying about her.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

They asked anyone with information to get in touch.

In a statement, the spokesperson said: “At around 2.30pm on Saturday 21 November 2020, police were called to reports that a puppy had been stolen from a garden on Marlborough Street in Ashton-Under-Lyne.







(Image: MEN)



“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson from the RSPCA said ordeal sounds “very distressing” for the owner and the pet and urged people to take extra precautions to protect their dogs.

They said getting your pet neutered and microchipped, as well as ensuring they have a collar with contact details are essential.

They also advised owners to never leave pets tied up outside shops or alone in cars and to ensure gardens are secured with locked gates.

The spokesperson added owners must train their dogs to have a “good recall” and to not let them “stray too far when off-lead on walks”.

“Anyone who suspects their dog may have been stolen should immediately alert police, contact their microchip company to register their pet as stolen and inform local rescue groups, vets, dog walkers and neighbours.”