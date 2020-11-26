Home Business DeFi gets its first merger after a devastating hack, Nov. 18–25 By...

DeFi gets its first merger after a devastating hack, Nov. 18–25 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

Finance Redefined: DeFi gets its first merger after a devastating hack, Nov. 18–25

Finance Redefined is Cointelegraph’s weekly DeFi-centric newsletter, delivered to subscribers every Wednesday.

On Saturday, we saw one of the most complex smart contract hacks yet affecting Pickle Finance, a yield optimization protocol very similar to Yearn — an important point for later.