David Rosenberg: Two long-standing investor rules are fighting it out in the markets

3. The third scarce resource is safety: what is safe in your asset mix? I always get guffaws when I mention the necessity of having a substantial portion of the portfolio in long-duration, high-quality bonds — yes, even at today’s low yields. The 1.62-per-cent yield on the U.S. 30-year Treasury is a giant in a world where 30-year German bunds are minus 18 basis points, Japanese Government Bonds at 64 basis points and U.K. gilts at 85 basis points. You own bonds in the portfolio to manage your risk, so ignore those folks who tell you to dump your bonds because yields are too low. They are low because, as a price, the bond market is telling you that we are heading into a future of ultra-low expected returns.

There is inflation risk and duration risk in Treasuries, to be sure, but they are unique in their payment safety characteristics. They are the only assets where security and certainty of payment is assured and guaranteed. The Treasury Strip is the benchmark risk-free asset for funding actuarial liabilities. It is the only investment vehicle with no default risk, no call risk and, hence, no reinvestment risk. It’s the only thing you can buy where you know exactly how much money you will have 30 years from now.

4. The fourth and final item that is scarce is what I call inexpensive assets, since everything is off the charts expensive now that central banks have all but destroyed the equity risk premium. But there are far-away places such as China and Southeast Asia where assets are cheap, where price-to-earnings multiples are in the low teens, and who are emerging in much better economic and financial shape coming out of the pandemic. To which I conclude for the benefit of investors who can invest globally, “Go East young man, and woman.”

