Crypto exchange Coinbase hit by connection, latency problems as bitcoin plummets By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© . FILE PHOTO: Illumination of the stock graph is seen on the representations of virtual currency Bitcoin in this picture illustration taken

By Tom Wilson

LONDON () – Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said on Thursday its retail and professional-focused platforms were hit by tech problems, with users reporting difficulty trading as bitcoin plunged towards its biggest one-day drop since September.

California-based Coinbase said on its website at 14:14 GMT it was investigating connectivity problems, adding at 14:42 GMT that it had identified the problem and implemented a solution.

In a separate post at 15:21 GMT on its Coinbase Pro site it said “increased latencies impacting order entry and settlement” for its Coinbase Pro service, adding it was investigating the problem.

A spokesman for Coinbase, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, declined to comment.

Coinbase users on Twitter reported problems trading.

One Coinbase Pro user told by message: “The outage prevented me from submitting a buy limit order which would’ve been executed as the limit price was met. At this time the order finally went through but I missed the price for now.”

, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, slumped as much as 13% on Thursday to its lowest since Nov. 16., slamming the brakes on its red-hot rally and sparking a sell-off of smaller coins.

It was last down 9% at $16,904 and on course for its biggest one-day drop since Sept 3. The move represents a sharp correction from its three-year high of its near-record $19,521 hit on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR