College football Week 13: Players to watch

In classic 2020 fashion, the only college football game on Thanksgiving is a Mountain West matchup between teams that have combined to go 0-8 this year. Of course, with all of the cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, we should be thankful we have any football to watch.

The weekend certainly has promise. Even though there aren’t any marquee matchups between top ranked teams, there are a lot of very important games as well as some of the sport’s best rivalries. Notre Dame heads to North Carolina for what could be the biggest game of the week. Of course, the Iron Bowl may have something to say about that as Auburn-Alabama can produce some doozies. The Pac-12 … which basically just started its season … will bring us the Apple Cup, the Big Game and the rivalry formerly known as the Civil War.

There’s a lot to watch this weekend and some great players who will be performing on some big stages. Here are 13 to watch.