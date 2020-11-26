College football Week 13: Picks and preview

Thanksgiving weekend is usually one of the most exciting on the college football docket. Even with the cloud of COVID-19 hanging over the season, that might still be the case. There are more cancellations and postponements this week, but some of the game’s most cherished rivalry contests on the heels of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are here.

Here are our previews and predictions (point spreads courtesy of betonline.ag) featuring teams in The Associated Press Top 25 and other interesting matchups across the country.

All times Eastern