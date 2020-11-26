College football Week 13: Picks and preview

Thanksgiving weekend is usually one of the most exciting on the college football docket. Even with the cloud of COVID-19 hanging over the season, that might still be the case. There are more cancellations and postponements this week, but some of the game’s most cherished rivalry contests on the heels of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are here.
Here are our previews and predictions (point spreads courtesy of betonline.ag) featuring teams in The Associated Press Top 25 and other interesting matchups across the country.
All times Eastern
No. 15 Iowa State (6-2) at No. 20 Texas (5-2), Friday, Noon, ABC
This might end up being the most entertaining game of the week. Behind the nation’s leading rusher in Breece Hall (1,169 yards, 15 touchdowns), Iowa State has averaged 45.0 points during its three-game winning streak. Turning to Texas, the Longhorns have also won three in a row and have allowed 16 or fewer points in two of those games. Texas has also won four straight and seven of the last eight at home in this series.
Prediction: Texas (+1)
No. 2 Notre Dame (8-0) at No. 25 North Carolina (6-2), Friday, 3:30 p.m., ABC
A top-25 matchup in the ACC, and one that’s been anticipated since the revised conference schedule came out. The Irish are rolling at the moment, averaging 37.6 points and in position to seat themselves nicely in the College Football Playoff. North Carolina, meanwhile, will aim for a third consecutive win after totaling 115 points in wins over Duke and Wake Forest. These teams last met in 2017, with Notre Dame winning 33-10.
Prediction: Notre Dame (-5 1/2)
No. 9 Oregon (3-0) at Oregon State (1-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oregon has won three in a row and 11 of the last 12 games in this rivalry series. Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough has thrown seven of his eight touchdown passes in the last eight quarters. The Beavers, however, have been relatively good defending the pass so far, allowing an average of 227.7 yards through the air. Plus, Oregon State’s defeats to the Pac-12’s Washington schools came by a combined 16 points.
Prediction: Oregon (-13 1/2)
Kentucky (3-5) at No. 6 Florida (6-1), Saturday, Noon, ESPN
The Gators are going for five in a row and are averaging 44.7 points, but COVID-19 issues at Kentucky have this contest in jeopardy. Kyle Trask (2,554 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, three interceptions) is a serious Heisman Trophy candidate and the Gators won 11 consecutive home games. None of that would seem to benefit short-handed Kentucky, which has dropped three of its last four games and is coming off a horrendous 63-3 loss at Alabama last weekend. Sometimes, life in the SEC is just not fair.
Prediction: OFF
No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) at Illinois (2-3), Saturday, Noon, FS1
The Buckeyes are on their way to the Big Ten East Division title and checked in at No. 4 in the first CFB rankings. Quarterback Justin Fields showed his human side by throwing three interceptions in a tight win over Indiana. Illinois will be looking for a third straight win after knocking off Rutgers and Nebraska, but has dropped six in a row against top-five teams since stunning then-No. 1 Ohio State in 2007.
Prediction: Ohio State (+28)
Maryland (2-1) at No. 12 Indiana (4-1), Saturday, Noon, ESPN2
Despite COVID-19 issues involving the Maryland program, this game is still scheduled to be played. Indiana fell short against Ohio State and is probably kicking its collective self about those four turnovers it committed in the seven-point loss. Hoosiers receiver Ty Fryfogle has caught 25 passes for 560 yards and six touchdowns over the last three games. The Terps, meanwhile, have not played since winning at Penn State on Nov. 7. They’ve also not won back-to-back Big Ten road games since 2014.
Prediction: Indiana (-11 1/2)
Texas Tech (3-5) at No. 21 Oklahoma State (5-2), Saturday, Noon, Fox
The Cowboys have lost two of three since that 4-0 start. Perhaps most concerning is that they’ve allowed an average of 41 points in those two defeats. Texas Tech has a losing record and is 0-3 on the road, but it is scoring nearly 29 points per game, so the potential for a shootout is there. The Red Raiders will also be going for three straight wins in this series. So, is another upset in the cards?
Prediction: Oklahoma State (-11)
No. 23 Louisiana (7-1) at Louisiana-Monroe (0-8), Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPN 3
Looks like the Battle of Bayou is a go. COVID-19 issues have hindered Louisiana and its opponents this season as it takes the field for the first time since Nov. 14. Still, even if there’s some rust, the Ragin’ Cajuns appear to be in good position for a fifth consecutive win. Why? Because ULM has allowed 37.8 points per game and lost 10 of the last 12 against Louisiana.
Prediction: Louisiana (-28 1/2)
No. 16 Coastal Carolina (8-0) at Texas State (2-9), Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Coastal is coming off its first win in seven tries against Sun Belt power Appalachian State to remain undefeated and take the driver’s seat in the league’s East Division. Quarterback Grayson McCall has now thrown 18 touchdown passes to just one interception. Now, one could assume this is a bit of a trap game, perhaps, since Texas State just ended a seven-game skid with last weekend’s 47-45 win over Arkansas State. We’re not so sure.
Prediction: Coastal Carolina (-17)
No. 22 Auburn (5-2) at No. 1 Alabama (7-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS
The Iron Bowl without Nick Saban? So 2020. This time, Saban apparently really is COVID positive and won’t be coaching Saturday. However, it would seem the Crimson Tide can get by without him — even against their biggest rival. The No. 1 team in the first CFP rankings, Alabama has outscored its last two opponents 104-3. Auburn has been almost as good, winning three straight and yielding 28 points in the last two. The Tigers, however, have dropped four in a row in Tuscaloosa.
Prediction: Alabama (-24 1/2)
Pittsburgh (5-4) at No. 4 Clemson (7-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Dabo “Herd Immunity” Swinney and his Tigers are glad to be back on the field for the first time since losing at Notre Dame on Nov. 7. COVID be damned, Trevor Lawrence (1,833 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, two interceptions) and the Tigers have been itching to move on from that defeat and they are huge favorites against the Panthers, who are actually trying for a third straight win. Pitt won its most recent visit to Clemson, 43-42 in 2016, but we don’t see a repeat triumph.
Prediction: Clemson (-24)
No. 11 Northwestern (5-0) at Michigan State (1-3), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
The Wildcats are in the driver’s seat to win the Big Ten West Division after knocking off Wisconsin last weekend. Northwestern continues to get it done on defense, allowing an average of 12.6 points. That likely does not bode well for the Spartans, who were outscored 73-7 in losing their last two games at Iowa and against Indiana. Michigan State has also dropped three straight at home against Northwestern.
Prediction: Michigan State (+13 1/2)
Colorado (2-0) at No. 19 USC (3-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC
This game was officially put on COVID-19 watch after a case was found inside the USC program. The last thing the Trojans want is to have their early run halted by something off the field. What USC might want to focus on is stopping a Colorado squad that has totaled 83 points against UCLA and Stanford. However, the Buffaloes have also allowed a combined 74 in those two contests.
Prediction: USC (-11)
LSU (3-3) at No. 5 Texas A,amp;M (5-1), Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN
At the beginning of the season, did we think it would be the Aggies and not the Tigers in the top 5? Probably not, but Kellen Mond (1,468 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, two interceptions) and A,amp;M are riding a four-game winning streak. LSU, meanwhile, will try again to win back-to-back contests for the first time this season. The last time these teams met in College Station, Texas A,amp;M won that wild 74-72, seven-overtime thriller in 2018.
Prediction: LSU (+14 1/2)
No. 13 Georgia (5-2) at South Carolina (2-6), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Georgia has split its last four games but it still finds itself among the top 10 teams in the initial CFP rankings. The Bulldogs, who have won two straight at South Carolina, will have revenge on their minds after the Gamecocks snapped an overall four-game series slide with last year’s 20-17 win. That said, South Carolina has lost four in a row and been held to 10 or fewer points in two of those contests.
Prediction: Georgia (-21 1/2)
Nebraska (1-3) at Iowa (3-2), Friday, 1 p.m., Fox
Is Nebraska coach Scott Frost officially on the hot seat yet? It’s safe to say one of the program’s favorite sons has failed to revive the Cornhuskers, and now it’s just getting embarrassing after last weekend’s 41-23 loss to a pedestrian Illinois squad. Iowa, meanwhile, outscored Michigan State, Minnesota and Penn State 125-35 on its current three-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes have also won five in a row in this series.
Prediction: Iowa (-13 1/2)
Stanford (0-2) at California (0-2), Friday, 4:30 p.m., Fox
The 123rd installment of the “Big Game” could be one of the most unique in its history (that’s saying something when we think about the infamous “Stanford Band Game”). The coronavirus pandemic has hindered both of these teams, who are still looking for their first victory of the season. Cal and Stanford are struggling to stop people (allowing a combined 135 points in two games). The Golden Bears ended their -game series losing streak last season.
Prediction: Stanford (+1)
Penn State (0-5) at Michigan (2-3), Saturday, Noon, ABC
Somehow this matchup still rates highly enough to earn a major network audience. Penn State was one of those Big Ten programs clamoring to play this season, but maybe that was not the right decision. Off to the worst start in program history, the Nittany Lions are giving up 36.0 points per game. Michigan needed three overtimes to beat Rutgers and snap a three-game skid. Quarterback play remains an issue for both teams, but the Wolverines have won three straight and eight of the last at home in this series.
Prediction: Michigan (-2)
Kent State (3-0) at Buffalo (3-0), Saturday, Noon, CBS Sports Network
We’re getting some MACtion on the weekend. This is a big one between the top two teams in the Mid-American Conference’s East Division and two of the league’s highest-scoring squads. Led by quarterback Dustin Crum (838 passing yards, TDs, one INT), Kent State has scored 131 points in its last two games. For Buffalo, star Jaret Patterson has rushed for 511 yards with eight touchdowns this season.
Prediction: Buffalo (-7)
Mississippi State (2-5) at Mississippi (3-4), Saturday, 4 p.m., SEC Network
Memories of last season’s Egg Bowl loss and the post-touchdown antics of receiver Elijah Moore (74 receptions, 1,054 yards, eight touchdowns) still haunt Ole Miss fans. Alas, this is a new year, and neither team has a winning record. Mississippi State has dropped three straight road games, but the Rebels are eying a third consecutive victory. The Bulldogs have won the last two meetings.
Prediction: Mississippi (-9 1/2)
