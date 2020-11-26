Coinsquare exchange adds new board members By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

Coinsquare exchange adds new board members

Coinsquare, a crypto exchange that has been under the scrutiny of Canadian regulators following allegations of wash trading, said it will be adding two new members to its board of directors.

In a Nov. 25 announcement, the exchange said Nicholas Thadaney and Wendy Rudd are joining its board. Thadaney was President of the Toronto Stock Exchange and Rudd is currently a board member for the Canadian Regulatory Technology Association.