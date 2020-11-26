Coinbase warns users of connectivity issues due to Amazon AWS outage By Cointelegraph

Coinbase warns users of connectivity issues due to Amazon AWS outage
Major United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is experiencing “elevated error rates on some backend systems due to an AWS service outage,” according to an official post on Nov. 25 shortly after 7:00 pm PST.
In an announcement posted nine hours prior, Coinbase said that trading was not being impacted at the time. The following update removed this statement, stating:
