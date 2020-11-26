Coinbase shares an internal email on an upcoming NYT story alleging several Black employees had negative experiences, says it "will paint an inaccurate picture,quot; (The Coinbase Blog)

The Coinbase Blog:
Coinbase shares an internal email on an upcoming NYT story alleging several Black employees had negative experiences, says it “will paint an inaccurate picture,rdquo; — In the spirit of transparency, we’re sharing an internal email that was sent to our employees earlier today: … All,
