Chinese H-20 stealth bomber capable of striking US base Guam asia pacific news

“Armed with nuclear and conventional stand-off missiles, the H-20 would represent a major break from previous People’s Liberation Army Air Force doctrine and equipment development practice,” said the report.
While China’s air force is organised around targeting a series of Pacific island targets including Japan and the Philippines, the H-20 – when operational – would significantly expand that range.
A report by the US Defence Department earlier this year, said the H-20 is expected to enter service by 2025. And with a payload of 45 tonnes, the H-20 is designed to carry four stealth or hypersonic cruise missiles.
It has an estimated range of about 8500km that would bring the island of Guam within range.
Chinese defence expert Adam Ni, from Sydney’s Macquarie University, told Nine.com.au last year the aircraft’s development is aimed to deter Western nations such as the US.
“China is making clear progress in acquiring an effective strategic bomber that would enhance its strategic deterrence against its competitors, such as the US,” he said at the .