China says lodged stern representations with the U.S. over Iran-related sanctions By

Matilda Coleman
BEIJING () – China said on Thursday it has lodged stern representations with the United States after Washington announced fresh Iran-related sanctions on four entities.

China urged the United States to correct its mistakes, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing.

The United States will impose the sanctions on four entities on Wednesday, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams said, accusing the entities in China and Russia of activities in promoting Iran’s missile programme.

