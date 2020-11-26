Celtics and Hornets reportedly working on sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward

After it appeared that the Celtics would get nothing in return for the departure of Gordon Hayward, there’s a renewed possibility of a sign-and-trade between Boston and the Charlotte Hornets.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Hayward’s new and former teams are working on a sign-and-trade that would give the Celtics a trade exception:

Sources: Boston and Charlotte have worked on a sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward that would land Celtics a trade exception, but Hornets have first been trying to find a third team for Nic Batum’s $27M contract to see if there’s a way to avoid waiving-and-stretching his money. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 25, 2020

Hayward, who declined his player option on Nov. 19 to become a free agent, agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal with the Hornets on Nov. 21.

For Boston, a trade exception (officially defined as a traded player exception) would be advantageous, since it would create greater freedom under the league’s salary cap rules for Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge to make additional moves or player acquisitions.

Still, as Wojnarowski pointed out, the sign-and-trade involving Hayward still hasn’t been formally agreed to. Either way, the ESPN reporter confirmed, Hayward will be signing his new deal with the Hornets.