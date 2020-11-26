Cardi B Responds To Fans Upset ‘WAP’ Wasn’t Put Up For Grammy Consideration

Cardi B clapped back at fans who dragged her for not putting “WAP” up for Grammy consideration.

The rapper says she’s not “pressed” for a Grammy.

“Stop playing with me. I’m never pressed for a Grammy, but y’all are not gonna take away something that I know that I worked my ass off that I deserve! If I was pressed for a Grammy I would have submitted ‘WAP’ for this year. I didn’t submitted it! I didn’t submitted it!” she said.

She continued: “I didn’t want to be submitted to award shows until I put out my album because I think my album is so good, and it just means something and I worked on it a lot. I’ve been working on it for almost two years.”

CARDI B & MEGAN THEE STALLION DRUNK TOGETHER

She added, “Some songs are just so emotional to me because I did them during quarantine. I’m not pressed or nothing, I’m not gonna keep doing this sh*t constantly, constantly because y’all are upset. Y’all cannot take my success!”