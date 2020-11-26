Cardi B Responds To Fans Upset ‘WAP’ Wasn’t Put Up For Grammy Consideration

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Cardi B clapped back at fans who dragged her for not putting “WAP” up for Grammy consideration.

The rapper says she’s not “pressed” for a Grammy.

“Stop playing with me. I’m never pressed for a Grammy, but y’all are not gonna take away something that I know that I worked my ass off that I deserve! If I was pressed for a Grammy I would have submitted ‘WAP’ for this year. I didn’t submitted it! I didn’t submitted it!” she said.

