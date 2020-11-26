Cardano Plunges 30% In Bearish Trade By .com

Cardano Plunges 30% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.126811 by 03:37 (08:37 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, down 30.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $3.881612B, or 0.76% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.120712 to $0.160285 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 18.12%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.240636B or 0.88% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1056 to $0.1826 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 90.61% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $16,834.7 on the .com Index, down 13.95% on the day.

was trading at $493.08 on the .com Index, a loss of 17.73%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $310.971134B or 61.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $55.760120B or 10.95% of the total cryptocurrency market value.