Broccoli Cut, Unveiled as Famed Singer

In the Turkey Day-themed new episode, the remaining three singers in Group C, Broccoli, Jellyfish and Mushroom, are vying for the last two spots in the Super Six.

“The Masked Singer” returned with a new episode on a new night for this week only. In honor of Thanksgiving, the show aired the Turkey-themed episode on Thursday, November 26 with one of the panelists, Ken Jeong, taking the theme literally by donning a Turkey hat. Joining Ken, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke at the panelists’ table was returning guest judge Jay Pharoah.

The episode started off with a group performance of The Jackson 5‘s “I Want You Back”. Offering some clues, Jellyfish teased an “Oscar moment,” Broccoli showed off some “toes & knees” and Mushroom claimed to have ties to “Washington.” Meanwhile, the clue packages were delivered by the contestants’ loved ones who shared additional information about the celebrity under the mask.

Jellyfish kicked off the solo performance, singing Dua Lipa‘s “Don’t Start Now” on a set bursting with neon colors. Jellyfish’s singer described Jellyfish as “rebel” of their “by-the-book family” but she’s also an overachiever. The judges’ guesses included Charli XCX, Kylie Jenner and McKayla Maroney.

Mushroom followed it up with a rendition of Katy Perry‘s “Unconditionally”. Mushroom’s secret confidant revealed the contestant was class president in high school with a GPA over 4.0. The clue package also mentioned that “the name that I go by now was not my name when I first sprouted.” The judges guessed Mushroom could be Taye Diggs, Jaden Smith or The Weeknd.

Last, but not least, Broccoli belted out “Old Time Rock & Roll” by Bob Seger. The clues included a Jason mask, five beetles, a moose, dice and “a frontman.” Broccoli’s leading ladies described him as “the greatest showman,” “larger than life” with “showbiz stories [that] are legendary.” The judges guessed Broccoli could be Paul Anka, Al Roker and Ringo Starr.

Host Nick Cannon then announced that Jellyfish was going straight to the Super Six, which meant Mushroom and Broccoli would face off in the Smackdown. For their last chance at securing the spot in the Super Six, Broccoli sang Alabama‘s “Take Me Down” and Mushroom changed voice again while singing Donny Hathaway‘s classic “A Song for You”.

Ultimately, the judges chose to send Mushroom to the Super Six and cut Broccoli. Before Broccoli was unmasked, the judges made their final guesses. Robin, who guessed Bob Newhart in the first impression, changed his guess to Paul Anka, while the other judges said that Broccoli might be Wayne Newton, Neil Sedaka, Paul Simon, Ringo Starr and Al Roker. Robin was right as the eliminated contestant was unveiled as the Canadian crooner Paul Anka.

The legendary singer then shared his experience of joining the singing competition series. “I’m very humbled because we have gone through something in our country and to have this kind of fun and enjoy this like this, you should all be very, very proud,” he said.

Jellyfish and Mushroom will join Crocodile, Popcorn, Seahorse and Sun in next week’s Super Six.