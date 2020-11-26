Bow Wow Responds to Wendy Williams’ Diss With Love

WENN/Instar

The rapper-turned-actor takes the high road in his reignited feud with the talk show host after she insinuated that the ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ star was a flop artist with no hits.

Bow Wow has a classy response to Wendy Williams‘ unflattering jab. Finding himself being dissed by the talk show host who questioned his talents, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star sent her nothing but love, and shared it on social media.

The rapper-turned-actor took to Instagram Story to react to Wendy’s remark. “I love you too Wendy Williams! Wishing you happy Thanksgiving and a blessed holiday!” the 33-year-old penned as captured by TheShadeRoom.

Bow’s remark came after Wendy insinuated that he was a flop artist with no hits. During “Hot Topics” segment in the Tuesday, November 24 episode of her “The Wendy Williams Show“, she asked DJ Suss One to “name one hit record that Bow Wow has had in his 27-year career.”

Wendy’s instruction has got DJ Suss, who replaced DJ Boof following the latter’s abrupt departure from the show in October, to look hesitant. Shortly afterwards, the TV host retorted, “That’s right, rub your beard.”

Wendy’s diss for Bow has drawn backlash from the “Shortie Like Mine” rapper’s fans. “Not Wendy trying my mans Bow Wow like that like I said earlier, Bow Wow is an OG in the game.. a legend! Put some respect on his name!” one fan slammed the 56-year-old. Another blasted, “Wendy Williams asked name one hit by Bow Wow…SIS YOU REALLY TRIED IT!!!”

The feud between Wendy and Bow initially began after she criticized him for his comment on his ex-girlfriend Ciara during an interview. “It’s very distasteful, you know what I’m saying? We’ve all had somebody before we had you, man, but to be shirtless in a club, calling her a b***h, you are so wrong for that,” she said of the matter.

Not letting Wendy away with her two cents, Bow quickly clapped back by sharing a picture of her in a bikini. “They say its a hot girl summer,” he captioned the snap, apparently trying to body shame the “Think Like A Man” actress.