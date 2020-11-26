Bjorn Lomborg: The electric car won’t get us very far

Article content continued

We need a reality check. First, politicians should stop writing huge cheques in the mistaken belief that electric cars are a major climate solution.

Second, there is a much better and simpler solution. Again according to the IEA, hybrid cars, such as the Toyota Prius, save about the same amount of CO₂ as electric cars over their lifetime. Moreover, they are already competitive with gasoline-driven cars — even without subsidies. And, crucially, they have none of the electric car downsides, with no need for new infrastructure, no range anxiety and quick refill.

Third, climate change doesn’t care about where CO₂ comes from. Personal cars are only about seven per cent of global emissions, and electric cars will only help a little. Instead, we should focus on the big emitters of heating and electricity production. If research and development could make green energy cheaper than fossil fuels in these uses, that would be a game-changer.

Right now, electric car subsidies are something wealthy countries can afford to give to rich elites to show virtue. But if we want to fix climate, we need to focus on the big emitters and drive innovation to create better low-CO₂ energy from fusion, fission, geothermal, wind, solar and many other possible ways forward. Innovations that will make just one of them cheaper than fossil fuels mean not just well-meaning rich people changing a bit, but everybody, including China, India and nations in Africa and Latin America, switching large parts of their energy consumption toward zero emissions.

Bjorn Lomborg is president of the Copenhagen Consensus. His new book is “False Alarm – How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet.”