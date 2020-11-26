‘Bitcoin Tuesday’ to become one of the largest-ever crypto donation events By Cointelegraph

‘Bitcoin Tuesday’ to become one of the largest-ever crypto donation events
Tuesday, scheduled for Dec. 1, aims to become one of the largest cryptocurrency fundraisers in history.
The Giving Block, a crypto donations company, has secured partnerships with over 120 nonprofits and 30 blockchain companies to spearhead Bitcoin Tuesday — a one-day event that promotes charitable giving via cryptocurrency.
