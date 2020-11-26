Bitcoin is disruptive, making its market cycles erratic, Horizen CEO says By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin is disruptive, making its market cycles erratic, Horizen CEO says
Launched nearly 12 years ago, (BTC) is known for its often volatile market cycles. Though some feel that Bitcoin’s position as a store of value keeps these cycles fairly consistent, Rob Viglione, co-founder and CEO of Horizen, disagrees.
“The only consistent thing about Bitcoin and crypto markets is a large degree of uncertainty,” Viglione told Cointelegraph. “We’re witnessing, in real-time, the birth of an industry, the birth of a new monetary system, and the birth of a new peer-to-peer economy; creating a new world is messy business.”
