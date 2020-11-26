Bitcoin Falls 11% In Rout By .com

© . Bitcoin Falls 11% In Rout



.com – was trading at $17,174.4 by 03:27 (08:27 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, down 10.50% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 3.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $322.1B, or 62.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $354.0B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $17,169.6 to $18,894.9 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 2.18%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $51.8B or 20.12% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $17,166.8828 to $19,486.7402 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 13.57% from its all-time high of $19,870.62 set on December 17, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $507.44 on the .com Index, down 17.41% on the day.

was trading at $0.50876 on the .com Index, a loss of 33.59%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $58.2B or 11.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while XRP’s market cap totaled $23.4B or 4.54% of the total cryptocurrency market value.