Bison Trails launches QT protocol to help developers build on Libra By Cointelegraph

Bison Trails launches QT protocol to help developers build on Libra
Blockchain technology and staking service provider Bison Trail has announced the launch of its Query and Transactions Clusters, or QT, protocol to help developers build on Facebook (NASDAQ:)’s forthcoming Libra network.
Libra QT offers a bridge between Libra’s pre-mainnet and off-chain systems, allowing dedicated off-chain infrastructure to read and write data to the blockchain.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.