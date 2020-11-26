Best Sonos Beam Black Friday Deals 2020

Black Friday is less than a day away but for people looking to upgrade their home entertainment system, the early Sonos Beam sale may be the best place to start. The Sonos Beam is down to $300, that’s $100 less than its usual $400 price as part of Best Buy Black Friday deals.

The Sonos Beam is one of the most capable and sought-after soundbars at its price and since it’s generally in demand thanks to its impressive set of features, a discount of this magnitude is rare to come by for it. But as given the holiday season, most people would be looking to bump up the audio experience of their living rooms, this early Black Friday deal is likely your last chance to score the Sonos Beam at its lowest price ever — at least until next year.

The Sonos Beam is unlike your run-in-the-mill soundbar. It packs a range of modern features that allow it to function both as a soundbar and a smart speaker. That unique mix of functionality enables you to control your TV with your voice through Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa. That’s not all. The Sonos Beam features a handsome exterior that goes well with just about any decor and emits a rich sound that’s hard to find in this price range. The Sonos Beam is especially impressive at dialogues which means watching TV shows and movies with it is an absolute delight. In our comprehensive Sonos Beam review, we gave it a near-perfect score and found it offers “shockingly powerful sound from a slim, unobtrusive soundbar.”

Even though the Sonos Beam covers most bases any soundbar should, it’s still a year old and misses out on the latest technologies such as Dolby Atmos. But thankfully, it’s not your only option this Black Friday. There are dozens of Black Friday soundbar deals you can explore before making the final call.

More soundbar deals available now

The soundbar is just one aspect of your home entertainment ecosystem. Black Friday is the perfect time to take your living room’s other components like television to the next level. Fortunately, you don’t have to go bargain hunting yourself as we’ve rounded up all the Black Friday TV deals on our curated Black Friday deals page.

