Best Fitbit Versa 2 Black Friday Deals 2020

We’re still a day away from Black Friday 2020 but most of the deals are already up for grabs across retailers. One of the best deals we have seen so far is on the Fitbit Versa 2, which as part of Walmart’s Black Friday sale, is available for $130 — down $70 from the usual $200.

Fitbit’s Versa 2 is one of the most capable fitness-focused smartwatches on the market and it’s rare for its price to go so down, let alone discounted by a staggering 35%. Since it’s generally in demand, we don’t expect its stocks to last for too long. Therefore, if you’ve been meaning to track your activities and set a 2021 fitness goal, this is the right time to snag the Fitbit Versa 2 given Black Friday will be your last big chance to score such huge discounts.

The Fitbit Versa 2 offers the best of two worlds: An accurate, high-end fitness tracker and a smartwatch. This wearable comes equipped with just about every sensor and features you’d need for the ideal phone companion including a heart rate sensor, a water-resistant exterior for clocking your swims, an always-on touchscreen to keep tabs on your notifications, and more. As we noted in our Fitbit Versa 2 review, the smartwatch2 can last up to a week on a single charge, unlike most smartwatches like the Apple Watch, so that you don’t have to plug it in every night. On top of that, it has onboard storage which means you can listen to offline music and go for a run without your phone.

If the Fitbit Versa 2 doesn’t suit your preferences and if you’re simply looking for a specific function it doesn’t sport, you should know that it’s not the only option on sale this holiday season. There are dozens of more Black Friday smartwatch deals you can browse through.

As we inch closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, new deals are going live left and right. Similar to the Versa 2, several other Fitbit products have hit their lowest prices in Black Friday Fitbit deals across retailers alongside some of the best Black Friday deals on products like laptops, smartphones, televisions, and a whole lot more.

