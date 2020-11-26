Best Black Friday Philips Hue Deals 2020: Smart Bulbs and Starter Kits

Black Friday is tomorrow, but most retailers have already offered most if not all of their great Black Friday deals. Expecting an incredibly busy holiday season, made even more intense by supply chains affected by the pandemic, retailers are offering discounts on appliances and tech products earlier than ever this year. Right now, you can browse tons of deals on Philips Hue products, like the Philips Hue White and Color LED Smart Button Starter Kit, the Philips Hue LED LightStrip Plus, the Philips Hue Play White & Color Ambiance Smart LED Bar Light, and way more.

These Black Friday Philips Hue deals are coming together with all sorts of complementary product offers and bundles, like Black Friday smart home deals that can help you not just create the lighting situation you want, but control every aspect of your home, from anywhere. It’s really the ultimate peace of mind. But you can’t just sit and wait. You’ll want to shop early if you want your favorite items to arrive by Christmas or the holidays. Items ordered now are looking to be delivered by the end of the month, so it’s only a matter of time until those delivery dates stretch until late December and early 2021. To make sure you and yours get the Philips Hue lighting product that could transform your living space, order sooner than later.

Best Black Friday Philips Hue deals

How to choose Philips Hue during Black Friday

When it comes to Philips Hue products being discounted, there’s enough out there to blind you. So the question becomes how to select the best one for you. Don’t worry, we’ll show you the way, with our guide to the Best smart lightbulbs for 2020. Right at the top of the pile is the Philips Hue Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit. We love how its super reasonable price gives you four A19 LED smart bulbs that can be warmed or cooled at your discretion, and allow you to connect up to 50 bulbs if you use the Philips Hue Bridge that comes in the kit. You can put your lights on schedules, or simply use the Hue app on your smartphone.

But the Starter Kit is far from your only Philips Hue option. If you’re looking for an incredible on-the-go smart light, there’s the Philips Hue Go, which plugs easily into a wall for reading or working at night, but it’s made to be unplugged and taken with you as a portable, tiny centerpiece. It can last 3 hours on a full charge, and the 300-lumen bulb can last up to 20,000 hours before needing to be replaced. There’s also Philips Hue LED LightStrip Plus which can help you jazz things up, or set the ultimate mood lighting, in your home theater system, or your gaming den. It’s a custom lighting dream.

How much should you spend on Philips Hue smart lights on Black Friday?

As with most products, your needs and your budget should direct how much you spend on Philips Hue smart lights. The first question to answer with Philips Hue lights, however, is whether will you use the lights for illumination only or also for mood-setting and decorative effect. If your purpose for Philips Hue smart light shopping is to illuminate a home or business space with white light, you can figure Black Friday net costs of about $12 to $20 per bulb, depending on the type of bulb or fixture. If you are going to create decorative settings or change colors for various moods, it’s reasonable to pay $20 to $50 per bulb at sale prices. Black Friday deal prices for Philips Hue bulbs tend to be discounted from 15% to 25%, much less than discounts for many other product categories, so keep that in mind when you set out to find the killer deal for Philips Hue lights and lighting.

Are any Black Friday Philips Hue deals too good to be true?

The Black Friday Philips Hue lighting deals are awesome, including deals bundled with other products. You still should do your research for any smart lighting purchase. Retailers use Black Friday both for sales on the newest products and toto sell older inventory or clear out overstocked inventory items. You can definitely get super-amazing deals on earlier versions of current products, but you don’t want to be surprised if you thought you were buying the latest model. Also, not every deal is a good deal, for individual products and bundles, so check the prices before assuming they are worth your money. Also, beware of time-pressure tactics like using countdown timers on sales items.

There are loads of excellent deals on Philips Hue lights ready for you to find when you shop all the major websites. Or you can let do the research for you and check out our highlighted Black Friday Philips Hue deals above. We do the same type of screening for smart home deals.

Where to find the best Philips Hue sales

Amazon Black Friday: At Amazon, you’ll score discounts on everything from our top-rated Philips Hue White LED Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit to the Philips Hue Smart Hub (which works with Alexa Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant)

At Amazon, you’ll score discounts on everything from our top-rated to the Philips Hue Smart Hub (which works with Alexa Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant) Best Buy Black Friday: Not to be left out, Best Buy is determined to hold your interest with 3-Packs of Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Smart Bulbs, as well as the 65-inch Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip. All of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals are now online.

Not to be left out, Best Buy is determined to hold your interest with 3-Packs of Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Smart Bulbs, as well as the 65-inch Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip. All of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals are now online. Walmart Black Friday: Walmart isn’t planning out to miss out either, and its Philip Hue discounts are falling on the Philips Hue White A19 Smart Light Dimming Kit , as well as Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Lightstrip Extension. As of last evening, all Walmart online-only Black Friday deals are live.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

