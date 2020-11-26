Best Apple Watch SE Black Friday Deals 2020

There’s no shortage of Black Friday Apple Watch SE deals out there, but we’ve found the best: Amazon has the 40mm variant of the popular smartwatch for just $259 — down $20 from the usual $279. Rather the larger 44mm version? It’s offering that on the cheap too, down $20 from the usual $309. This sees it on the shelves at only $289.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) — $259, was $279:

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS) — $289, was $309:

It’s rare to see Black Friday Apple deals on newly released products, but the Apple Watch SE’s price is already down $49 in this deal from Amazon. If you want to have the Apple Watch SE on your wrist or as a gift to a loved one for the holidays, now’s the perfect time to buy the device to make sure that you secure stocks.

The Apple Watch SE features a 1.78-inch Retina screen, as well as the Apple Watch’s trademark Digital Crown for navigating the device’s apps and menus. The smartwatch is powered by Apple’s WatchOS 7, which includes an automatic hand-washing timer, sleep tracking, workout tracking. It also comes with a heart rate sensor that detects irregular rhythms, plus fall detection and noise monitoring. For battery life, the Apple Watch SE may last two days before recharging is required.

Among the differences between the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 is the omission of the electrocardiogram and blood oxygen monitors, as well as the always-on display. However, most people wouldn’t mind the missing features, especially since the Apple Watch SE does practically everything that most people will want from the Apple Watch, for a cheaper price than the Apple Watch Series 6.

If you’re not yet sold on the Apple Watch SE, there are other Black Friday smartwatch deals to choose from. However, at just $260, after a $49 discount on Amazon from its original price of $309, this offer for the 44mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch SE may be too good to ignore, especially for a device that’s just a couple of months old.

More Apple Watch Deals available now

If you want to see more Black Friday Apple Watch deals, we’ve collected the best ones that you can find online for the annual shopping holiday, alongside some of the best Black Friday deals that you can find among many other kinds of devices.

