Best AirPods Pro Black Friday Deals 2020

We keep looking at this crazy price during Amazon Black Friday deals, and we still can’t believe it: Apple’s AirPods Pro are down to just $170 right now — a 32% ($80) discount that makes this the lowest price these active noise-canceling true wireless earbuds have ever been. Is it a mistake? We don’t know, but we do know you should act quickly if you want to take advantage of this amazing price. This is one of the best Black Friday AirPods deals you’re likely to see.

So why all of the excitement over the AirPods Pro? They’re simply a great set of true wireless earbuds, and for Apple users, they’re pretty much a no-brainer. Let’s start with their active noise cancellation (ANC). It’s incredibly effective, even beating out the Sony WF-1000XM3, which is a remarkable accomplishment considering that Sony has been working on its ANC technology for years. Pop the AirPods Pro in your ears and activate ANC and suddenly you’re surrounded by your own personal cone of silence.

ANC is great, but if you can’t hear what’s going on when you need to, that’s a problem. But one long-press on the left earbud’s stem control and you can hear everything from traffic sounds to the people around you — no need to remove the earbuds. If you do decide to remove one or both, your music will automatically pause and resume when you put them back in.

Sound quality is also very good — far better than Apple’s regular AirPods — thanks to the oval, silicone tips that create a solid yet comfortable seal within your ear canal. You get deep, rich bass, warm mid-tones, and clear high frequencies. Apple has also integrated technology that automatically adapts the EQ to your listening conditions as well as your music choice.

When using the AirPods Pro with an Apple device, you get two unique features: Spatial audio, which creates a new level of immersion for movies, and shared listening which lets you and anyone else with a set of Apple W1 or H1 wireless chip-equipped headphones listen to the same content simultaneously.

With up to five hours per charge and a total of 24 hours when you include the wirelessly-charging case, the AirPods Pro can easily last a full day of use.

Amazon’s delivery timing seems very wide at the moment — anywhere from December 15 to January 17 — which can only mean one thing: You need to order these as soon as possible if you want them in time for the holidays. Either way, this is a great find from our Black Friday deals.

This is one of the best Black Friday Apple deals we’ve seen yet, but if you’re not an Apple user, don’t worry, there are tons of great Black Friday true wireless earbud deals that don’t end in “pod.” Here’s a small sample of some of the best ones we’ve found.

