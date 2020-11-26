Bathurst 1000 just for the elite, according to Glenn Seton

Supercars legend Glenn Seton has lamented the disappearance of the small backyard operations that made Bathurst the race it was.

The number of cars facing the starter for the annual Bathurst 1000 has been slowly declining. This year just 25 cars turned up, the smallest field in the history of the event.

As a comparison, 48 cars started the 1992 race, while fields of more than 50 cars weren’t unheard of during the 1980s.

Now, with the Bathurst race part of the season-long championship, the field has shrunk considerably.

Glenn Seton in his Ford Falcon. (Fairfax)

Earlier this year, Triple Eight’s Shane Van Gisbergen floated the idea of the second-tier Super2 teams also competing in the Bathurst 1000 to bolster the grid.

Seton, the 1993 and 1997 series champion, told Wide World of Sports that Bathurst has been diminished by the way the race has evolved.

“Anyone could build a race car and go and race at Bathurst back then. You didn’t have to have a franchise,” he said, in an interview to mark the release of the book, Seto: The Official Racing History of Glenn Seton.

“You could build a car and turn up. As long as the car was legal you could run at Bathurst. I’m so privileged to have run in a time like that. Today you can’t do it.

“It’s sad the way the race has gone, it’s only the lucky ones with the huge chequebooks who can race there now, and that’s not how the race originally was. It was buy a car, pull it out of the showroom and go racing.”

Glenn Seton at Bathurst in 1996. (Fairfax)

Seton made his own Bathurst debut as an 18-year-old in 1983, sharing a Ford Capri with his father Barry, who won the race in 1965.

But he watched on incredulously this year as Nathan Herne was denied a start after the 18-year-old’s application for a licence was rejected, with a lack of experience cited as the reason.

“The kid could drive, he had the talent, but barriers were put in place to stop him,” Seton said.

“It’s disappointing to see the sport has gone that way. Now it’s just the elite.”

One of the arguments put forward in support of the Super2 cars joining the grid would be the re-introduction of ‘class cars.’

Glenn Seton (far right) on the podium at Bathurst in 2006. (Fairfax)

Seton’s 1983 debut came in a year where the cars were split into classes depending on their engine size, with the smaller classes as fiercely contested as the outright honours.

“We’ve lost a lot of things over the years,” Seton sighed.

“We used to have the fantastic variety with the class cars at Bathurst. You had the Toyota Celica, and Corollas.

“Bathurst was built on that type of racing, having multiple classes. It was part of the race. It’s what made Bathurst. To win the race outright you had to dodge the smaller cars. The only thing you only have to dodge now is the kangaroos.”

Supercars will introduce a new Gen3 rules package in 2022, aimed at driving down costs. The Chevrolet Camaro will join the grid, following the withdrawal of Holden from Australia.

Glenn Seton with teammate Alan Jones in 1994. (Fairfax)

But Seton remains concerned for the long-term viability of the category.

“Is it in a good place for the owners who are currently there? Maybe,” he said.

“Is it cost-effective? No. Are they all surviving at the moment? Only just.

“Is the new generation car going to be considerably cheaper to run? With what I’ve seen so far the answer is no.

“It has to be made more cost-effective for everybody, and control the number of people being employed by these race teams. Some teams have got 60 staff, it’s just madness to run two or three cars.

“If I look at it based on a young bloke who wants to be a professional race driver in this country, unless you have a minimum of $2million to hopefully get a good opportunity, it’s out of reach.

“Most young guys can’t come up with that sort of dough.”

Scott McLaughlin’s absence opens the door for the category to welcome its first different champion since 2017, with the Kiwi taking up a drive in America in 2021.

But Seton is still expecting DJR and Triple Eight to be the teams to beat, even allowing for the fact DJR is once again going it alone, following the withdrawal of partner Team Penske.

Glenn and Bo Seton, along with Bo’s 1965 Bathurst winning car. (Fairfax)

“The cream will still rise to the top. The likes of [Jamie] Whincup, [Shane] Van Gisbergen, [Will] Davison and [Anton] De Pasquale will be at the front, because they’re the two best teams. I can’t see the pecking order changing a lot,” he explained.

“The teams under them are financially battling to be there, and it’s hard to compete against teams with a lot more money than you’ve got.

“But Penske’s withdrawal will certainly have an impact down the track. I don’t see how it can’t. You’ve got a guy like Roger Penske who’s been in motorsport for many decades, with so much influence and experience about doing things right.

“Once that’s gone, there’s got to be an impact to a race team in a small country like Australia.

“There’s no doubt, long term, it will be a big impact to the sport.”

Seto: The Official Racing History of Glenn Seton is available here.