Barnier to talk to some EU fisheries ministers on Friday on UK trade deal By

BRUSSELS () – The European Union’s chief negotiator on a trade deal with Britain Michel Barnier will talk on Friday with some of the bloc’s ministers responsible for fisheries to discuss the state of play in the trade discussions, an EU official said.

France, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands are likely to take part in the meeting.

These countries stand to gain or lose the most from an agreement on fisheries, now a major stumbling block to reach an overall trade deal with Britain.

“Michel Barnier will speak to some fisheries ministers tomorrow. It’s part of his usual contacts with Member States. It is not an “urgent” meeting,” the official said, adding Barnier was in touch with these ministers all the time.

“It is to discuss the stage of play of the negotiations,” the official said.

