Barack Obama Responds To Criticism He Did Not Do Enough For Black People

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Barack Obama has responded to critics who have said that he did not do enough for the Black community during his eight years in office.

“You know what, I understand it. When I got elected there was so much excitement and hope. And I also think that we genuinely viewed the presidency as almost like a monarchy in a sense of ‘well, once the president’s there he can just do whatever needs to get done and if he’s not doing it then it must be because he didn’t want to do it,'” he told The Breakfast Club.

