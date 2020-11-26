Australian Military Moves to Dismiss Soldiers After Killings in Afghanistan

MELBOURNE, Australia — One week after the release of a damning report that revealed Australian special forces had unlawfully killed helpless Afghan civilians and waged a campaign to cover up the slaughter, the military has begun proceedings to dismiss 13 soldiers serving in the force.

At a news conference on Friday, the chief of the Australian Army, Lt. Gen. Rick Burr, said the soldiers had “been issued administrative action notices in relation to the Afghanistan inquiry.”

“Administrative action includes receiving a notice proposing to terminate the individual’s service,” he added. “The notice allows the individual an opportunity to respond within a minimum of 14 days.” No one had been officially terminated yet, he said.

The four-year investigation by the Defense Department’s inspector general exposed an extreme “warrior culture” within the elite special forces. It found credible evidence that more than two dozen current or former soldiers had either been involved as principal actors or as accessories in the killing of 39 Afghan adolescents, prisoners, farmers and other civilians between 2005 and 2016.